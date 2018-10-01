Cape Town residents to march against gang violence, crime on Wednesday

Manenberg community leader Roegshanda Pascoe said they have received a permit to march.

CAPE TOWN - Scores of people are expected to descend on Keizersgracht Street, central Cape Town, on Wednesday in protest against gang violence and crimes against women and children.

The demonstration is being held under the Western Cape Total Shutdown banner.

Pascoe said they made the protests as broad as they could because of the high rate of crime and gang violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the 2017/2018 crime stats in Parliament last month.

The figures show that of the more than 20,000 murders during the period, 20% were women and children.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)