Bob Hewitt's victims to oppose parole application
The former tennis champion was found guilty in 2015 of rape and sexual assault after three women testified that he abused them while he was their tennis coach in the 1980s.
JOHANNESBURG - Bob Hewitt' s victims will be opposing his application for parole after the convicted rapist served just a third of his six-year jail sentence.
He started serving his six-year sentence in 2016 at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth after the Constitutional Court denied him the opportunity to appeal his sentence.
Victims have now received notice that he's applying for parole.
Peter van Niekerk, director at the Teddy Bear Clinic and attorney at Eversheds Sutherland, says he'll be opposing the application on their behalf.
“It’s obviously extremely difficult for them. They’ve already had to live through giving difficult testimony and having to be cross-examined. Generally, this is a feeling of huge indignation and outrage throughout.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
