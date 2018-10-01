Benni: MTN8 final win ranks up there with rest of my achievements

Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy has ranked his MTN8 final win as a coach as one of his best achievements in the game of football.

McCarthy, a UEFA Champions League winner with Porto, led Cape Town City to their second piece of silverware in their three years of existence.

However, it was McCarthy’s first trophy as a head coach as the Citizens beat SuperSport United on penalties having failed to make their dominance in regulation time and in extra time count, in terms of goals.

McCarthy says there is more responsibility that comes with coaching.

"This one has its own merit. As a player, I was part of a group, I never did on my own and I think this one is a little bit the same but with this particular one, we're the one having to deal with, we're having to manage 28-30 players... different personalities and different egos, so I think this one has to be almost right up there with the Champions League and scoring in the World Cup and scoring four goals in an African Nations Cup and being one of the prize assets of a major tournament, so this one has to be up there."

He says that being a player is simpler.

"I'm not the one that knows what I need to go and do out there on that pitch. If I put that ball into that net my team is fine but now, I'm having to coach players on how to keep the opposition at bay and also to get past them and score."

Having lost via penalties in last year's final, McCarthy shared his attitude after the heartbreak.

"I've been in that situation last season and I could have put my head down and said 'that was it, that's the best chance I have.' As a coach, I went back and I learned more about myself, where I made mistakes and where I can be better, so now we're over the line with one [trophy] and now we want to continue."