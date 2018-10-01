Benni: MTN8 final win ranks up there with rest of my achievements
Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy has ranked his MTN8 final win as a coach as one of his best achievements in the game of football.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy has ranked his MTN8 final win as a coach as one of his best achievements in the game of football.
McCarthy, a UEFA Champions League winner with Porto, led Cape Town City to their second piece of silverware in their three years of existence.
However, it was McCarthy’s first trophy as a head coach as the Citizens beat SuperSport United on penalties having failed to make their dominance in regulation time and in extra time count, in terms of goals.
McCarthy says there is more responsibility that comes with coaching.
"This one has its own merit. As a player, I was part of a group, I never did on my own and I think this one is a little bit the same but with this particular one, we're the one having to deal with, we're having to manage 28-30 players... different personalities and different egos, so I think this one has to be almost right up there with the Champions League and scoring in the World Cup and scoring four goals in an African Nations Cup and being one of the prize assets of a major tournament, so this one has to be up there."
He says that being a player is simpler.
"I'm not the one that knows what I need to go and do out there on that pitch. If I put that ball into that net my team is fine but now, I'm having to coach players on how to keep the opposition at bay and also to get past them and score."
Having lost via penalties in last year's final, McCarthy shared his attitude after the heartbreak.
"I've been in that situation last season and I could have put my head down and said 'that was it, that's the best chance I have.' As a coach, I went back and I learned more about myself, where I made mistakes and where I can be better, so now we're over the line with one [trophy] and now we want to continue."
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.