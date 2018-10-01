ANC top 6 set to probe alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
Eyewitness News understands that the reported secret plan to push out the president was discussed at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s top six is expected to investigate an alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This weekend's NEC meeting was the first since allegations emerged about a meeting between party secretary- general Ace Magashule, former President Jacob Zuma and other party leaders in a plot oust Ramaphosa.
Eyewitness News understands that the issue was discussed at the NEC meeting, with sources describing the discussion as serious and intense.
It’s understood that while there was a pushback by some party leaders against investigating the allegations, it was agreed that the top six should investigate the matter.
Those who pushed for the probe argued that it was necessary to determine whether the claims are true.
It’s unclear what role Magashule and Ramaphosa will play in the investigation given that they are directly involved in the matter.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
