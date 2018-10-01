ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
The party’s secretary general Ace Magashule has made it clear that while the views raised by the former presidents are important, they contradict the ANC’s policies.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will talk to its former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma about their remarks on land expropriation without compensation and state capture.
The party held a briefing earlier on Monday following its national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend.
The ANC says it discussed former president Mbeki’s leaked pamphlet on land in which he questioned the party’s motive for resolving to expropriate land without compensation, warning that this is a deviation from the ANC’s values of non-racialism.
Former President Zuma has also claimed that state capture does not exist, despite his resolving at the ANC conference that a commission be set up to investigate state capture.
The party’s secretary general Ace Magashule has made it clear that while the views raised by the former presidents are important, they contradict the ANC’s policies.
“The national executive committee took a position at its national conference on these matters and officials will continue to engage our former presidents.”
It's unclear how the former presidents will be approached on these issues.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
