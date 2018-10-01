ANC instructs officials to ‘take whatever steps necessary’ to end gang violence

Anti-crime protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting in Westbury.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it's instructed its deployees in government to do everything possible to end violence in Westbury in Johannesburg.

Tensions are running high following clashes with police that have left at least 15 protests wounded.

Five people have been arrested for public violence.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said: “The ANC instructs its deployees in government throughout the country in various spheres to take whatever steps necessary to bring gang violence under control.”

