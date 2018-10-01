Popular Topics
ANC instructs officials to ‘take whatever steps necessary’ to end gang violence

Anti-crime protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting in Westbury.

Westbury community members gathered outside the Sophiatown police station on 28 September 2018, calling for corrupt police officers to be removed. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it's instructed its deployees in government to do everything possible to end violence in Westbury in Johannesburg.

Tensions are running high following clashes with police that have left at least 15 protests wounded.

Five people have been arrested for public violence.

Anti-crime protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said: “The ANC instructs its deployees in government throughout the country in various spheres to take whatever steps necessary to bring gang violence under control.”

[VIDEO] ‘Please help us’: Westbury appeals for govt support amid protests

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

