5 people arrested in Westbury protest
Community members have accused police of shooting at protesters who were marching peacefully.
WESTBURY - Five people have been arrested for public violence in Westbury as anti-crime protest continue.
They said officers have been bought off by drug dealers in the area.
Protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting.
#Westbury Police have arrested more than 3 people during protests in Westbury. Protestors are throwing rocks towards police as they fire rubber bullets. Police helicopters are flying overhead. Police and journalists take cover at walls for cover. @ahmedkajee pic.twitter.com/zqafYD36Nn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2018
Police have again fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters who are accusing officers of being corrupt and racist.
Authorities have been on high alert since Monday morning when residents returned to the streets to voice their concerns over the high crime rate and what they say is an unsatisfactory response from the police.
The community has gathered peacefully where police are stationed.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
