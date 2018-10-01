2 Hawks officers to appear in court on fraud & corruption charges
The trio was arrested for fraud and corruption for misrepresenting themselves as private investigators to a businessman and extorting over R200,000 from him.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Hawks members and a former police officer will on Monday appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
The trio was arrested for fraud and corruption for misrepresenting themselves as private investigators to a businessman and extorting over R200,000 from him.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “All the necessary investigations led us to their arrest on Sunday. Two of our members were arrested on Sunday and the other police official, we could not get hold of him. However, we have been informed his lawyer has contacted our investigators.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Fuel prices rocket to record high
-
Dros rape accused due in court on Tuesday
-
ANC top 6 set to probe alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
Moyane to approach ConCourt to block disciplinary hearing, Nugent inquiry
-
Political analysts question reason for Gigaba’s Twitter Q&A on Guptas
-
Law firm threatens court action over hijab complaint at top Joburg school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.