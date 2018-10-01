Popular Topics
2 Hawks officers to appear in court on fraud & corruption charges

The trio was arrested for fraud and corruption for misrepresenting themselves as private investigators to a businessman and extorting over R200,000 from him.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two Hawks members and a former police officer will on Monday appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The trio was arrested for fraud and corruption for misrepresenting themselves as private investigators to a businessman and extorting over R200,000 from him.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “All the necessary investigations led us to their arrest on Sunday. Two of our members were arrested on Sunday and the other police official, we could not get hold of him. However, we have been informed his lawyer has contacted our investigators.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

