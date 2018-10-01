2 bodies found in Mitchells Plain

The body of a 23-year-old man was found on a field along Durban Road in Portlands on Monday morning, while a burnt body was discovered in Strandfontein.

CAPE TOWN - Two bodies have been discovered in the Mitchells Plain area on Monday.

The body of a 23-year-old man was found on a field along Durban Road in Portlands on Monday morning.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said the deceased had been stabbed on the chest with an unknown sharp object.

A burnt body was also discovered along Baden Powell Drive in Strandfontein.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)