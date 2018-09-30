Popular Topics
Westbury community vows to resume protest on Monday

Demonstrations erupted in the area on Friday after a woman was shot dead.

FILE: The Westbury community mobilised against gang and drug-related crime, shutting down the area and marching to drug dealers' homes on 28 September 2018. Picture: EWN
14 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Westbury residents have vowed to resume their anti-crime protest on Monday as they continue to demand that soldiers be deployed to their community.

Demonstrations erupted in the area on Friday after a woman was shot dead. Another person was critically wounded.

Two people were arrested for public violence linked to the protests, but they were released on Saturday. Among those who were released from police custody was a minor, who was handed over his parents.

Residents say they’re sick and tired of gunfire on an almost a daily basis and senseless killings of their neighbourhoods.

A community member says the ongoing gun violence in the area emanates from turf wars between drug lords trying to make inroads in the township.

“Something needs to be done because our people, including kids, are being shot in crossfires.”

Police are expected to maintain a heavy presence in the area.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

