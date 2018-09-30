Popular Topics
WC #Shutdown movement to meet with police minister

The movement's Gatto Wanza says the #Shutdown movement's request for Bheki Cele is to set up inter-ministerial task team and are expecting him to arrive with other cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele meeting with Bonteheuwel residents on 26 September 2018 to address their concerns following anti-gang violence protests. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape #Shutdown Movement is preparing for a meeting with government following crime protests last week.

The movement is set to meet with the national police minister Bheki Cele's department on Tuesday.

Last week, residents in Kensington, Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis took to the streets in protest.

Community members rallied together demonstrating against crime, gang violence and other social ills.

In Bonteheuwel tensions ran high and police fired stun grenades into the crowd.

At least 13 people were arrested for public violence following an altercation with the police in the city.

The movement's Gatto Wanza says the #Shutdown movement is having its meeting tomorrow. He says its request for Cele is to set up inter-ministerial task team and are expecting him to arrive with other cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

