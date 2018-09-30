[WATCH] Oliver Mtukudzi, Black Mambazo team up to redo 'Neria' & it's beautiful
Oliver Mtukudzi, who hails from Zimbabwe, and Black Mambazo, an isicathamiya group from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, recorded and shot a video for the song Neria.
JOHANNESBURG - World renowned African music legends Oliver Mtukudzi and Ladysmith Black Mambazo have teamed up to redo one of the most iconic songs ever recorded by local artists, and it sounds absolutely amazing.
Mtukudzi, who hails from Zimbabwe, and Black Mambazo, an isicathamiya group from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, recorded and shot a video for the song Neria.
The solo singer and group are no strangers to working together, often teaming up to do songs on stages across the continent and the world.
Neria is a decades-old song originally done by Mtukudzi and used in the soundtrack of a movie of the same name.
Here's the original song.
The video for the reworked version was published on YouTube yesterday. Watch it below.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 28 September 2018
-
Topless, singing Serena sparks internet breast cancer stir
-
Nicki Minaj is closer to marriage 'than people think'
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah on the real struggle with calling 10111 operators
-
Kanye West is now Ye, but unchanged on backing Trump
-
Lotto results: Saturday 29 September 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.