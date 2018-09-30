[WATCH] Oliver Mtukudzi, Black Mambazo team up to redo 'Neria' & it's beautiful

Oliver Mtukudzi, who hails from Zimbabwe, and Black Mambazo, an isicathamiya group from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, recorded and shot a video for the song Neria.

JOHANNESBURG - World renowned African music legends Oliver Mtukudzi and Ladysmith Black Mambazo have teamed up to redo one of the most iconic songs ever recorded by local artists, and it sounds absolutely amazing.

The solo singer and group are no strangers to working together, often teaming up to do songs on stages across the continent and the world.

Neria is a decades-old song originally done by Mtukudzi and used in the soundtrack of a movie of the same name.

Here's the original song.

The video for the reworked version was published on YouTube yesterday. Watch it below.