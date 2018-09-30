[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa delivers Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial lecture

Wednesday, 26 September, marked what would have been Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's 82nd birthday.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa will be delivering the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Legacy lecture at the Johannesburg City Hall.

Wednesday, 26 September, marked what would have been Madikizela-Mandela's 82nd birthday. She died on 2 April 2018.