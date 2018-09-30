Trevor Manuel calls for more financial help for students
Manuel was speaking at the Glendale Secondary School in Mitchells Plain during a bursary award ceremony for students on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Former Finance Trevor Manuel says the rushed announcement by former President Jacob Zuma to announce fee-free higher education is not enough to help poor students succeed.
Last year, Zuma announced government would subsidise free higher education for poor and working-class students.
WATCH: Why Jacob Zuma's presidency was a 'total disaster'
Manuel says other means of funding should be explored to assist students from disadvantage backgrounds.
“If we think it’s just about raising money helping fees then we don’t begin to understand the challenges of young people. Even though the state pays your bursary, if you can’t get to campus because there’s no money to get you there and there’s no money for food, you’re not going to be a very good student.”
Manuel is the patron of the Mitchells Plain Bursary Trust. He says the initiative gives young people from disadvantaged areas a chance.
The trust awarded R1.5 million in bursaries and honoured graduates.
Manuel says it’s crucial to nurture role models for young people in disadvantaged areas.
Pointing out two judges of the High Court and several prominent business leaders in the audience, he said it was not possible to free the potential of young people, as envisaged by the Constitution, unless there was investment in education and unless young people had role models.
His son, Pallo, who teaches in Mitchells Plain, had told him of the dangers young people faced from violence and crime.
‘One of the scariest things in Mitchells Plain is the number of deaths as a result of gang violence and drug-related violence.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
