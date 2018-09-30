Suspect arrested in EC for killing a man allegedly over beer

Police say the suspect had been in a forest following the victim and his girlfriend before committing the crime.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in Centane, Eastern Cape have arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly killed a 20-year-old over a beer.

Authorities were alerted to the incident after hearing screams in the region where the murder took place.

It’s understood the suspect drew a knife and fatally stabbed the victim before police arrived.