Suspect arrested in EC for killing a man allegedly over beer

Police say the suspect had been in a forest following the victim and his girlfriend before committing the crime.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in Centane, Eastern Cape have arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly killed a 20-year-old over a beer.

Police say the suspect had been in a forest following the victim and his girlfriend before committing the crime.

Authorities were alerted to the incident after hearing screams in the region where the murder took place.

It’s understood the suspect drew a knife and fatally stabbed the victim before police arrived.

