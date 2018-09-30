Somerset West to benefit from R60m public transport upgrade

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

Somerset West to benefit from R60m public transport upgrade

Councillor Stuart Pringle says this project is set to start in January and will take a year to reach completion.

A Quantum minibus taxi. Picture: Supplied.
A Quantum minibus taxi. Picture: Supplied.
17 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Somerset West is set to benefit from a R60 million investment programme which will see upgrades to the public transport system.

The project is expected to create jobs and more investment opportunities for residents in the area.

Councillor Stuart Pringle says this project is set to start in January and will take a year to reach completion.

“It’s the single biggest capital investment in Somerset West, by any municipality ever. It is going to upgrade the area dramatically and lead to an improvement in investment.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA