Somerset West to benefit from R60mil public transport upgrade program

Councillor Stuart Pringle says this project is set to start in January and will take a year to reach completion.
CAPE TOWN - Somerset West is set to benefit from a R60 million investment program which will see upgrades to the public transport system.
The project is expected to create jobs and more investment opportunities for residents in the area.
“It’s the single biggest capital investment in Somerset West, by any municipality ever. It is going to upgrade the area dramatically and lead to an improvement in investment.”
