SA teachers find greener pastures in UAE - report

Contributing factors prompting teachers to leave the country include religious intolerance, class sizes and an ineffective curriculum.

A report suggests that most South African teachers are leaving the country to work in the United Arab Emirates. Picture: pixabay.com
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Educators says it's concerned at the number of teachers leaving the country.

The Sunday Times is reporting that teachers are leaving South Africa and heading mostly to the United Arab Emirates, where there are better opportunities.

Contributing factors prompting teachers to leave the country include religious intolerance, class sizes and an ineffective curriculum. It's understood teachers could earn up to R50,000 and R78,000 per month.

Sace spokesperson Thembinkosi Ndhlovu says it has raised this issue with the Department of Education.

“There was a time about a year or two ago, where a number of teachers were resigning from the system. We raised cones even back then on the number leaving and asked why they’re leaving.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

