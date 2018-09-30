S.Africa send Zimbabwe in to bat in first one-day international

JP Duminy, standing in as South African captain for the injured Faf du Plessis, said the record favoured teams batting second in Kimberley.

KIMBERLEY - South Africa won the toss and sent Zimbabwe in to bat in the first one-day international at the Diamond Oval on Sunday.

JP Duminy, standing in as South African captain for the injured Faf du Plessis, said the record favoured teams batting second in Kimberley.

"There is a little bit of grass cover and we'll try to use that up front," he said.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn, who has not played in a one-day international since October 2016, was not included in the starting line-up but is likely to feature later in the three-match series.

South Africa fielded a largely inexperienced batting line-up with Du Plessis and Hashim Amla injured and David Miller and Quinton de Kock rested.

Teams:

South Africa: JP Duminy (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor (wkt), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Bongani Jele (RSA)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (RSA)