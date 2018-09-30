S.Africa send Zimbabwe in to bat in first one-day international
JP Duminy, standing in as South African captain for the injured Faf du Plessis, said the record favoured teams batting second in Kimberley.
KIMBERLEY - South Africa won the toss and sent Zimbabwe in to bat in the first one-day international at the Diamond Oval on Sunday.
"There is a little bit of grass cover and we'll try to use that up front," he said.
Fast bowler Dale Steyn, who has not played in a one-day international since October 2016, was not included in the starting line-up but is likely to feature later in the three-match series.
South Africa fielded a largely inexperienced batting line-up with Du Plessis and Hashim Amla injured and David Miller and Quinton de Kock rested.
Teams:
South Africa: JP Duminy (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi
Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor (wkt), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Bongani Jele (RSA)
TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (RSA)
