Robbers hit cash-in-transit vehicle near Mahikeng

Several suspected cash heist robbers remain in custody, including alleged kingpins, but those involved behind this latest incident remain at large.

The scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
The scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A security vehicle transporting cash has been attacked by a group of unknown men outside Mahikeng in the North West.

An undisclosed amount of money has been stolen.

This is the latest in cash-in-transit heists, despite efforts from the police ministry to curb the crime.

Several suspected cash heist robbers remain in custody, including alleged kingpins, but those involved behind this latest incident remain at large.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says work is underway to trace the suspects.

“Our 72-hour activation plan will mobilise all our specialised units, including the crime intelligence unit, the director for priority crime investigations, seasoned investigators to work 72-hours to gather as much information and intelligence to try and trace the suspects that are involved and bring them to book.”

