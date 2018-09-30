Robbers hit cash-in-transit vehicle near Mahikeng
Several suspected cash heist robbers remain in custody, including alleged kingpins, but those involved behind this latest incident remain at large.
JOHANNESBURG - A security vehicle transporting cash has been attacked by a group of unknown men outside Mahikeng in the North West.
An undisclosed amount of money has been stolen.
This is the latest in cash-in-transit heists, despite efforts from the police ministry to curb the crime.
Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says work is underway to trace the suspects.
“Our 72-hour activation plan will mobilise all our specialised units, including the crime intelligence unit, the director for priority crime investigations, seasoned investigators to work 72-hours to gather as much information and intelligence to try and trace the suspects that are involved and bring them to book.”
