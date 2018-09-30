Report: Concerns raised over newly refurbished flats for Cabinet ministers
Property analysts have raised concerns around wasteful expenditure on the project, saying the Public Works Department appears to have overcapitalized on the renovation.
JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being raised about a newly refurbished luxury block of flats in Cape Town that will reportedly accommodate Cabinet ministers.
The Sunday Times is reporting that builders handed over the 29 lavish apartments this month which boast top quality finishes, a lap pool and breathtaking mountain views.
According to the paper, it will cost, on average, R3.6 million to renovate each flat in the Rygersdal building, bringing the total re-vamp bill to over R100 million.
It's being reported that ministers who earn about R200,000 a month will only have to pay R1,200 rand to rent one of these lavish apartments, while their deputies will only be expected pay R989.
Public Works says it’s still busy with the final account.
Outgoing mayor Patricia de Lille is quoted as saying the “bargain basement rentals” are ridiculou given that taxpayers are footing the bill for the costly revamp.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
