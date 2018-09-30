Ramaphosa: ANC in position to make faster progress in improving citizens' lives
Cyril Ramaphosa says as the party works to implement this mandate, they are driven by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s insistence that the interests of the poor are placed first.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC is now in a position to accelerate the transformation of the economy and society, and to make faster progress in improving the lives of South African citizens.
Ramaphosa addressed ANC party members and the public during the party’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Memorial Lecture at the Johannesburg Town Hall.
The president started his lecture by saying it’s an honour and privilege for him to reflect on the life, times and legacy of Madikizela-Mandela.
Wednesday marked what would have been Mama Winnie’s 82nd birthday.
Ramaphosa says as the party works to implement this mandate, they are driven by the late mother of the nation’s insistence that the interests of the poor are placed first.
Ramaphosa also touched on the national minimum wage.
“It is for this reason too, that we will soon be implementing the national minimum wage, which will improve the income of millions of low paid workers. Some 6.6 million low paid workers in our economy will benefit from the minimum wage.”
