Public Works Dept: R103m flats will house gov officials when Parly is in session
The department says renovations on the building in Rosebank have just been completed. The building has a total of 29 flats, including a pool & most of the apartments have two bedrooms.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Works Department has confirmed that it renovated apartments in Cape Town for government officials at a cost of R103 million.
The department says renovations on the luxury building in Rosebank have just been completed.
The building has a total of 29 flats, including a pool and most of the apartments have two bedrooms.
The officials' rent will be subsidised to R1,200 a month.
Public Works spokesperson Thami Mchunu says the building will accommodate ministers, deputy ministers and director-generals whenever Parliament is in session.
He says the department is still busy with the final account.
Popular in Local
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
No need to worry about number of teachers leaving SA, says Education Department
-
Nxesi awaits Ramaphosa's response over request to axe Public Works DG
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
SA teachers find greener pastures in UAE - report
-
Robbers hit cash-in-transit vehicle near Mahikeng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.