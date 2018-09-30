Public Works Dept: R103m flats will house gov officials when Parly is in session

The department says renovations on the building in Rosebank have just been completed. The building has a total of 29 flats, including a pool & most of the apartments have two bedrooms.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Works Department has confirmed that it renovated apartments in Cape Town for government officials at a cost of R103 million.

The department says renovations on the luxury building in Rosebank have just been completed.

The building has a total of 29 flats, including a pool and most of the apartments have two bedrooms.

The officials' rent will be subsidised to R1,200 a month.

Public Works spokesperson Thami Mchunu says the building will accommodate ministers, deputy ministers and director-generals whenever Parliament is in session.

He says the department is still busy with the final account.