Popcru to protest over unsafe buildings for workers
Popcru alleges its members have now been threatened with being summarily dismissed, while the department’s management has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the building is habitable.
JOHANNESBURG - Police union Popcru says it will tomorrow join a picket at the Correctional Services Department’s head office in Pretoria against unsafe buildings.
The union says officials should not be expected to work in unsafe buildings until they have been declared unsafe.
It alleges that the firefighting systems are not working, while lifts are outdated.
Popcru says its members have now been threatened with being summarily dismissed, while the department’s management has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the building is habitable.
Earlier this month, a fire broke out at the bank of Lisbon building in Joburg killing three firefighters.
That building was declared unsafe even before the fire.
Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says workers should be given an alternative place to work at within Pretoria.
“We are not taking the risk of having our members working from those offices.”
Popular in Local
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Nxesi awaits Ramaphosa's response over request to axe Public Works DG
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
No need to worry about number of teachers leaving SA, says Education Department
-
SA teachers find greener pastures in UAE - report
-
Robbers hit cash-in-transit vehicle near Mahikeng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.