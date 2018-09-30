Popcru to protest over unsafe buildings for workers

Popcru alleges its members have now been threatened with being summarily dismissed, while the department’s management has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the building is habitable.

JOHANNESBURG - Police union Popcru says it will tomorrow join a picket at the Correctional Services Department’s head office in Pretoria against unsafe buildings.

The union says officials should not be expected to work in unsafe buildings until they have been declared unsafe.

It alleges that the firefighting systems are not working, while lifts are outdated.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out at the bank of Lisbon building in Joburg killing three firefighters.

That building was declared unsafe even before the fire.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says workers should be given an alternative place to work at within Pretoria.

“We are not taking the risk of having our members working from those offices.”