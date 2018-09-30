Nxesi awaits Ramaphosa's response over request to axe Public Works DG

Minister Thulas Nxesi has reportedly stated that he will not be able to achieve any progress in his department with Sam Vukela at the helm and that he has lost trust in him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Works Ministry has confirmed that a letter has been submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to redeploy director-general Sam Vukela.

The presidency says its received the letter and that Ramaphosa was applying his mind.

Minister Thulas Nxesi has reportedly stated that he will not be able to achieve any progress in his department with Vukela at the helm and that he has lost trust in him.

In 2013, Nxesi authorised Vukela's dismissal following his alleged improper role in the security upgrades at former President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead but was reinstated into the department last year.

Nxesi's spokesperson Sabelo Mali says the contents of the letter cannot be divulged in public but adds the minister will await the president's response.