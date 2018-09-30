No need to worry about number of teachers leaving SA, says education dep't

Contributing factors prompting teachers to leave the country include religious intolerance, class sizes and an ineffective curriculum. It's understood teachers could earn up to R50,000 and R78,000 per month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education says there is no need to worry about the number of teachers leaving the country.

This follows a report in the Sunday Times that educators are moving overseas for better pay and working conditions.

However, the department's Elijah Mhlanga says the department has faith in the system.

“We don’t fear that we are going to have a crisis at all, because if you go and check, all our universities offer teaching qualifications. They are all almost full, which means our recruitment drive is working.”