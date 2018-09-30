Nene expected to tell his side of the story on state capture

According to a media report, Nene is likely to confirm for the first time that he was sacked by former president Jacob Zuma after refusing to approve the R1.6 million nuclear deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is expected to give details on the events that led to his shock axing in December 2015 when he appears before the state capture commission this week.

The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that former President Jacob Zuma used his position to secure deals for the controversial Gupta family and his son Duduzane in return for money.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Nene is likely to confirm for the first time that he was sacked by Zuma after refusing to approve the R1.6 million nuclear deal.

Nene will give his side of the state capture story at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday.

He's expected to explain the events that led to his unceremonious sacking in 2015 that pushed the rand into a tailspin and sent shock waves through the country.

Nene is expected to outline the intense pressure he was allegedly under from Zuma to approve the controversial nuclear deal and other major projects that government could not afford. The minister is also likely to shed light on the fallout from Treasury's refusal to issue a guarantee for PetroSA.

The firm had wanted to buy a stake in Engen from a Malaysian state company at double its value.

Earlier this month, Nene confirmed he would take the stand. He said: “Watch the space, meaning a lot of us might be appearing soon.”

Nene was speaking on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.

