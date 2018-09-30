Popular Topics
Metrorail authorities to ‘intensify’ efforts to crackdown on crime

The rail operator says it's lost at least 47 coaches in the Western Cape since the start of August.

FILE: A Metrorail train on fire at the Koeberg station in Cape Town on 21 August 2018. Picture: One Second Traffic Alerts
FILE: A Metrorail train on fire at the Koeberg station in Cape Town on 21 August 2018. Picture: One Second Traffic Alerts
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says investigation and intelligence-driven efforts must be intensified to get to the bottom of a spate of rail related attacks crippling the system.

The rail operator says it's lost at least 47 coaches in the Western Cape since the start of August.

Three train stations were affected by fires on Friday, leaving scores of commuters stranded.

Repairs are still underway, while authorities probe the incidents.

Metrorail’s Richard Walker says: “There is an appeal while we think and work with SAPS and the agencies. We are now also saying that we need to intensify our efforts to resolve these crimes.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Comments

