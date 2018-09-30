Lesufi: Edna Molewa was an outstanding person with absolute humility

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has described the late environmental minister Edna Molewa as an outstanding person who had absolute humility.

Lesufi was speaking on Sunday at Molewa's memorial service held at the Atteridgeville sports ground in Pretoria.

Molewa died suddenly earlier this month at the age of 61 after she fell ill while on an official trip to China.

The late minster's passing sent shockwaves across the country, with colleagues across various spheres of government sending their condolences to the family.

Lesufi says the pain caused by Molewa's passing is deep.

“In comrade Edna, we had a reliable force, a dedicated worker, a sharp mind, a combat-ready person, but most importantly, a tireless cadre par excellence.

Molewa's official state funeral is set to take place on 6 October.