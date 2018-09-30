Global Citizen Festival in New York attracts big crowds

The event, which is in its sixth year and centres on the message of ending global poverty by 2030, will be staged in Johannesburg in December.

NEW YORK - Thousands of people attended the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday where artists like Janet Jackson, John Legend and Janelle Monáe performed.

The event, which is in its sixth year and centres on the message of ending global poverty by 2030, will be staged in Johannesburg in December.

In between performances, fans were encouraged to play their part in being global citizens.

The festival takes place during the annual United Nations General Assembly meetings.

This year’s event continued global citizen’s “Mandela 100” campaign to honour the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela in what would have been his centenary year.

Thank you Global Citizens, partners, and artists for making the 2018 #GlobalCitizen Festival possible.



This is your impact. https://t.co/H3cjhqbxxE pic.twitter.com/lznIzztWwN — Global Citizen Impact (@GlblCtznImpact) September 30, 2018

🎵You can't take our youth away 🎵 but @ShawnMendes and @johnlegend took our breath away with this duet! pic.twitter.com/0zzuqPbIyf — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 30, 2018

As we celebrate the Year of Mandela, @NaomiCampbell is reminding us just how extraordinary of an activist he was. Thank you for sharing your stories of Mandela with us, Naomi, and see you in South Africa! pic.twitter.com/FEo8NgeAXX — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 30, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)