Global Citizen Festival in New York attracts big crowds

The event, which is in its sixth year and centres on the message of ending global poverty by 2030, will be staged in Johannesburg in December.

Thousands of people gathered for the Global Citizen festival in New York on 30 September 2018. Picture: @GlblCtzn/Twitter
2 hours ago

NEW YORK - Thousands of people attended the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday where artists like Janet Jackson, John Legend and Janelle Monáe performed.

The event, which is in its sixth year and centres on the message of ending global poverty by 2030, will be staged in Johannesburg in December.

In between performances, fans were encouraged to play their part in being global citizens.

The festival takes place during the annual United Nations General Assembly meetings.

This year’s event continued global citizen’s “Mandela 100” campaign to honour the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela in what would have been his centenary year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

