Gigaba invites South Africans to Twitter Q&A over state capture

Minister Gigaba started by telling social media users that he would be set aside an hour to address claims that he was captured by the Guptas.

Home Affair Minister Malusi Gigaba ahead of the ANC national policy conference at Nasrec on 30 June 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has once again denied being in cahoots with the Guptas, this time using social media.

In a late night Twitter thread, Gigaba invited people to ask him questions about is links to the controversial family during various stages of his political career.

Gigaba started by telling social media users that he would be set aside an hour to address claims that he was captured by the Guptas.

He said: “Let me set aside the next hour to addressing the narrative that I was ever/am captured by the Guptas. I undertake to address every direct allegation underpinning this narrative. Arbitrary and speculative insults, however, I will respectfully ignore. Please talk to me. (sic).”

When asked about the perception that he assisted the Gupta brothers in capturing key state entities, Gigaba responded by saying that he is waiting for those pushing this narrative to one day come out and back the story with facts.

Responding to a question about a damning ruling by the High Court in Pretoria, which found that he lied under oath when he testified in the fire aviation matter, Gigaba said he was in the process of challenging the ruling.

He also expressed his willingness to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry, which is investigating corruption at state organs and allegations that former President Jacob Zuma used his position to secure deals for the controversial Gupta family and his son Duduzane in return for money.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

