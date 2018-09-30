'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington nearly died as a child
The 'Game of Thrones' actor got into difficulties in the water but was rescued just "seconds" before it was too late.
LONDON - Kit Harington was "seconds" away from death when he got into difficulties in a swimming pool when he was just four years old.
The Game of Thrones actor got into difficulties in the water but was rescued just "seconds" before it was too late.
He recalled: "Once, I nearly drowned in a swimming pool. When I was four. I was seconds away from death, apparently."
The 31-year-old actor - who is married to his former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie - used to have a volatile relationship with his older brother and joked his career stems from the way he used to be able to get his sibling into trouble very easily when they were young.
Discussing the sibling rivalry in his new play True West - in which he stars on London's West End alongside Johnny Flynn - he told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: "My older brother will find this play hilarious, because he used to kick the s**t out of me.
"We're very, very close, but we fought when we were younger. There's something in this play that appeals to that side of me and my brother's relationship, way back when. We were quite competitive.
"I won't tell you what my brother used to do to me, because it was horrible...."
After years of starring as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, he is delighted to be returning to the stage.
He said: "I've just worked in television for nine years.
"There is always an appeal to doing theatre for me. There never won't be.
"[Johnny and I] were saying over lunch how we were both taken to the theatre constantly as kids. It really is bred into you as an English actor, this love."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Topless, singing Serena sparks internet breast cancer stir
-
Powerball results: Friday 28 September 2018
-
Nicki Minaj is closer to marriage 'than people think'
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah on the real struggle with calling 10111 operators
-
Kanye West is now Ye, but unchanged on backing Trump
-
Lotto results: Saturday 29 September 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.