FS police probe possible link between separate shootings which left 4 dead

The police's Motanstsi Makhele says the two crimes may be connected.

Picture: SAPS
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police say they are investigating whether there are any connections between two separate shootings in Ficksburg which left four people dead and a few others wounded.

A group of unknown criminals entered a tent during a funeral night vigil early yesterday morning and started shooting randomly around the premises killing a 60-year-old man and a woman who has been sleeping and was struck by a stray bullet. Six people were wounded and rushed to hospital.

In another shooting around the same time, criminals entered a home in similar fashion, leaving two others dead.

The shooters are alleged to be Lesotho nationals.

The police's Motanstsi Makhele says the two crimes may be connected.

Popular in Local

