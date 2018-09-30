FS police probe possible link between separate shootings which left 4 dead
The police's Motanstsi Makhele says the two crimes may be connected.
JOHANNESBURG - Free State police say they are investigating whether there are any connections between two separate shootings in Ficksburg which left four people dead and a few others wounded.
A group of unknown criminals entered a tent during a funeral night vigil early yesterday morning and started shooting randomly around the premises killing a 60-year-old man and a woman who has been sleeping and was struck by a stray bullet. Six people were wounded and rushed to hospital.
In another shooting around the same time, criminals entered a home in similar fashion, leaving two others dead.
The shooters are alleged to be Lesotho nationals.
