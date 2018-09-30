FS cops continue hunt for suspects following deadly shootings
It's understood the group entered a home early on Sunday and began randomly shooting around the premises.
JOHANNESBURG – Free State police are searching for criminals involved in two separate shootings in Ficksburg.
It's understood the group entered a home early on Saturday and began randomly shooting around the premises.
A man and a woman were killed in the shooting, while six other people were left seriously wounded.
In another shooting around the same time, criminals entered a home in a similar manner, leaving two people dead.
The police's Motanstsi Makhele said: “The other two were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. At the moment, we have multi-disciplinary units deployed to the area.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
