Europe beat United States to win Ryder Cup

Ian Poulter's dramatic 2-up win against Dustin Johnson had sent Thomas Bjorn's hosts to a guaranteed 14 points with Henrik Stenson 5-up on Bubba Watson with five to play before Molinari finished the job.

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES - Europe regained the Ryder Cup from the USA as star man Francesco Molinari became the first-ever European to win all five of his matches with a 4 and 2 victory over Phil Mickelson on Sunday.

