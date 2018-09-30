Europe beat United States to win Ryder Cup

Robbers hit cash-in-transit vehicle near Mahikeng
Local
Ian Poulter's dramatic 2-up win against Dustin Johnson had sent Thomas Bjorn's hosts to a guaranteed 14 points with Henrik Stenson 5-up on Bubba Watson with five to play before Molinari finished the job.
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES - Europe regained the Ryder Cup from the USA as star man Francesco Molinari became the first-ever European to win all five of his matches with a 4 and 2 victory over Phil Mickelson on Sunday.
Ian Poulter's dramatic 2-up win against Dustin Johnson had sent Thomas Bjorn's hosts to a guaranteed 14 points with Henrik Stenson 5-up on Bubba Watson with five to play before Molinari finished the job.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.