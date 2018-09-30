Mayor De Lille vows to serve CT until last day

Speaking this afternoon at the city’s accountability roadshow at the Cape Town Civic Centre, de Lille was reporting back to residents of what is called Area North on the progress made in delivering services and projects to city communities.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says housing and crime are on the top of her agenda.

It was her third community meeting in the past week. A final meeting is planned for tomorrow.

Residents from Imizamo Yethu, Hangberg, Kensington and Klipheuwel are at the meeting today, eager to hear how the city plans to improve their communities.

Over the past week, de Lille met with residents from Elsies River and Wesbank.

De Lille started the meeting, highlighting concerns around crime and gangsterism in Cape Town.

She says it’s time local, provincial and national authorities to go back to the drawing board and come up with a plan to address crime.

“We must agree on roles and responsibilities for each spheres of government and stop blaming each other.

She says housing is an important focus for the city, adding that in the past financial year, for the first time in 18 years, the city exceeded its housing delivery target by 62%, but adds that more still needs to be done.

“As government, we need to begin to put in some urgency and speed.”

The final Accountability Roadshow will take place in Lotus River.

De Lille says she will serve residents until her last day as mayor.

#CityRoadshow Outgoing Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille hosting an Accountability Roadshow this afternoon at the Civic Centre. Residents welcoming de Lille as she enters. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/THQjLiweuV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2018