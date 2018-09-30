DA vows to take up Baloyi's assault with Gauteng police commissioner
It's understood Bongani Baloyi was attacked by ANC members in ward 11 during the Midvaal Municipality's launch of Arbor Day on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be taking up the assault of Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi with the Gauteng police commissioner.
It's understood Baloyi was attacked by ANC members in ward 11 during the Midvaal Municipality's launch of Arbor Day on Saturday.
When Baloyi took to the podium for his address, it's understood the suspects grabbed the microphone away from him and then hit him with a rock.
The DA’s Charity Moyo said Baloyi went to a nearby police station to open a case against the attackers and was followed by one of them, who then allegedly lied to the police, saying Baloyi had attacked him.
“Both the mayor and the suspect were placed under arrest and were both released on R500 bail.”
In a statement, the DA said it was unacceptable, as an attack on the mayor is the attack on the residents of Midvaal.
“The failed ANC has become desperate and its members are resorting to thuggery and other subversive behaviour in an attempt to retain power.
“Midvaal is one of the best governed municipalities in Gauteng and has received clean audits since DA took over this municipality from the ANC.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
