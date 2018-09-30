DA determined to retain Western Cape in 2019 elections

The party kicked off its 2019 election campaign at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's fully focused on retaining the Western Cape as the it prepares for the 2019 elections.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says they've had more than a decade to demonstrate that the party an efficient opposition party.

“Our message to South Africa is that whether you are black, white, Indian or coloured, we can work together to build one South Africa for all. Our ambition is one South Africa and we will always seek to build that.”

Maimane says according to Statistics South Africa, in the past year, three-quarters of new jobs in South Africa were created in the Western Cape. The province now has a broad unemployment rate that's 17.2% below the national average.

He says the DA also managed to take a struggling provincial Education Department and turn it into the best performing department in the country.

