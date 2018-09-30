ANC mourns death of member killed in car accident
He was the secretary of ward 58 of the Ghandi Mahlangu branch and the acting secretary of the ANC in Zone 6.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in Johannesburg has expressed its sadness on the passing of Tshepo “Slovo” Modikadika following a car accident.
It's understood Modikadika was travelling to Kimberley to pay lobola to the family of his partner on Saturday when the accident happened. The ANC says another member, Msholozi Mphahlele, was also involved in the accident. He is, however, recovering.
He was the secretary of ward 58 of the Ghandi Mahlangu branch and the acting secretary of the ANC in Zone 6.
The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo said: “As the ANC we pay homage to this fearless fighter. The ANC in Gauteng will have to do all it can to honour this revolutionary fighter in our movement to pay homage that’s befitting to him.”
“We deep our revolutionary banner in honour of comrade Slovo. Equally we wish comrade Msholozi Mphahlele a speedy recovery as he was also in the same accident with comrade Slovo. The ANC Joburg Region will on Tuesday announce a week-long programme to honour comrade Slovo.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
DA shocked after Midvaal mayor attacked allegedly by ANC members
-
Cape Town City are MTN8 champs
-
DA demands KZN premier apologises for comment on Indians & land
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Lotto results: Saturday 29 September 2018
-
EFF SC scoops another Sasco stronghold at University of Zululand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.