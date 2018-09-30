ANC mourns death of member killed in car accident

He was the secretary of ward 58 of the Ghandi Mahlangu branch and the acting secretary of the ANC in Zone 6.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in Johannesburg has expressed its sadness on the passing of Tshepo “Slovo” Modikadika following a car accident.

It's understood Modikadika was travelling to Kimberley to pay lobola to the family of his partner on Saturday when the accident happened. The ANC says another member, Msholozi Mphahlele, was also involved in the accident. He is, however, recovering.

The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo said: “As the ANC we pay homage to this fearless fighter. The ANC in Gauteng will have to do all it can to honour this revolutionary fighter in our movement to pay homage that’s befitting to him.”

“We deep our revolutionary banner in honour of comrade Slovo. Equally we wish comrade Msholozi Mphahlele a speedy recovery as he was also in the same accident with comrade Slovo. The ANC Joburg Region will on Tuesday announce a week-long programme to honour comrade Slovo.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)