ANC counter-accuses DA mayor of assaulting community member

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has expressed shock over the alleged assault of a community and ANC member by Democratic Alliance (DA) Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi.

An altercation between the ANC member and Baloyi took place at the launch of Arbor Day at savanna city yesterday.

While the DA claims the mayor was the one assaulted and also expressed its shock yesterday, the ruling party disputes this, adding that the member was attacked by the mayor when he allegedly approached him because he was unhappy with the political nature of the event.

Baloyi and the man involved in the altercation were arrested and are set to appear in court tomorrow on assault charges.

“The ANC regret what happened, noting that the mayor, as the number one citizen of Midvaal municipality, was supposed to even stoop so low and be involved in such an altercation with a member of the community,” says the ANC's Boniface Mazilazila.