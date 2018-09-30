Amnesty International condemns excessive use of force on Xolobeni residents
Last week, a community meeting in Xolobeni resulted in residents being tear gassed and allegedly manhandled by police.
CAPE TOWN - The Amadiba Crises Committee has welcomed Amnesty International’s calls to investigate claims that police used excessive force at a community meeting with local government and the mineral resources department.
Last week, a community meeting in Xolobeni resulted in residents being tear gassed and allegedly manhandled by police.
It’s understood the attorney representing residents, Richard Spoor, was also arrested during that altercation.
Spoor is representing 70 families in the municipality who are opposed to an Australian company mining in the area.
He says while the meeting was supposed to involve the residents who would be affected should the mining licence be granted, community members from surrounding areas were bused into the meeting while the legitimate residents were ultimately removed by police.
In a statement, Amnesty International condemned the excessive use of force by police, adding that it had received witness testimonies, video footage and photos indicating that police used tear gas, stun grenades and death threats to disperse protesting residents.
Nonhle Mbuthuna was one of the residents allegedly man handled and sprayed with tear gas.
She says residents were wrongfully treated.
“We are not beating anybody. We are not destroying anything. We are not burning tyres. The only we were doing on Sunday is just asking the minister [of mineral resources, Gwede Mantashe] to give us an ear, just to listen to us. Now they used police to push us out from the tent and they tear gassed some of us.”
Popular in Local
-
SA teachers find greener pastures in UAE - report
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Gigaba invites South Africans to Twitter Q&A over state capture
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
Nene expected to tell his side of the story on state capture
-
DA shocked after Midvaal mayor attacked allegedly by ANC members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.