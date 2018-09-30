Africa to support Infantino bid for FIFA re-election

Gianni Infantino announced in June he would run for re-election as head of soccer’s global governing body when elections are held in Paris in June 2019.

SHARM-EL-SHEIKH - African football will support FIFA president Gianni Infantino in his re-election bid next year, the Confederation of African Football president Ahmad said on Sunday. CAF officially endorsed the candidacy of Infantino at its Congress in Egypt on Sunday with messages of support from the organisation itself and also on behalf of member associations read out by Morocco.

“We are not only backing you but we will be travelling with you to publicise your ideals and the great work you have done since you took over,” said Morocco football federation president Fouzi Lekjaa.

But an official endorsement has previously proven no guarantee of votes with many African associations breaking ranks in past elections.

Infantino announced in June he would run for re-election as head of soccer’s global governing body when elections are held in Paris in June 2019.

“I want another four years of it because I believe in what I do,” Infantino said at the FIFA Congress in Moscow. “I believe in what I can do for FIFA and for football.”

No other candidate has yet declared an interest in standing against Infantino.