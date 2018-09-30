9 infants died at Rahima Moosa Hospital after bacterial outbreak

The disease mostly affects the intestine of a premature infant, which then leads to local infection.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital says that nine babies died at its facility following a bacterial outbreak this year.

The hospital says its attended to 43 cases between March and July of which nine were fatal.

Acting CEO Srew Benson says despite intensive investigations, the bacteria’s origin has not been traced.

However, he says the outbreak is now under control.

“The outbreak came under control in May up until the period of August. There were nine premature babies out of the 43.”

It’s not the first fatal bacterial outbreak in Gauteng. Earlier this month, six babies died at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Ekurhuleni from an anti-biotic resistant strain of klebsiella.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)