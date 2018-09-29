WP continue their CC dominance with Sharks win
The home side scored four tries in the first half and took a comfortable 31-21 lead into the break. To their credit, the Sharks scored three tries of their own, one on the stroke of half-time which would have given them a glimmer of hope.
CAPE TOWN - Western Province confirmed their status as the team to beat in this year’s Currie Cup after beating the
Sharks 50-28 at Newlands.
Province, who are now five games unbeaten in the competition, scored seven tries in another entertaining Currie Cup match where 11 tries with scored in total by the competitions two standout out team.
The Sharks new found optimism would have been amplified when Aphelele Fassi dotted down soon after the second half began to cut Province’ lead to less than seven.
However, Province hit back with another two tries to seal their win with replacement hooker Chad Solomon scoring right at the end to add some gloss to the scoreline.
Province have a firm grip on the log, they have collected a full house of 25 points from five matches and top the log.
