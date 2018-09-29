Popular Topics
Westbury residents: Remove corrupt cops or killings won't stop

Residents say they suspended their protests today to mourn the death of the woman killed on Thursday and as a show of respect for the family of a man who was shot read, allegedly by gangsters.

Protest action in Newclare, Johannesburg on Fuel Road near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. Picture: Via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
14 hours ago

WESTBURY - Westbury residents say until the local police station has been overhauled and corrupt officials are removed, gang-related killings will not stop.

Calm has been restored to the area west of Joburg after residents spent yesterday protesting.

They claim gangsters are behind the deadly shootout this week that claimed the life of a woman and left her niece wounded.

Residents say they suspended their protests today to mourn the death of the woman killed on Thursday and as a show of respect for the family of a man who was shot read, allegedly by gangsters.

Resident says on Monday the area will be shut down again.

One resident says they want to see soldiers deployed to the area to deal with gangsterism and they want police to get rid of corrupt officers in the community.

Police are stationed on several street corners, keeping a close eye on the situation.

