Westbury community vows to continue demonstration after deadly shooting
A woman in her 40s was killed on Thursday after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the latest deadly shooting in Westbury, angry residents say shutting down the township with protests is the only way to get government’s attention.
A woman in her 40s was killed on Thursday after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight. Her seven-year-old niece was also critically wounded.
Residents blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks on Thursday in a show of anger at the ongoing crime in their community that they say is fuelled by the drug trade.
The community also protested outside the Sophiatown police station. They’ve accused police of taking bribes from criminals.
This community member says “making a scene” is the only way to get authorities to listen.
“We feel really bad. What can we do? We are powerless. This is as much as we can do. This what I am doing is it.”
Many residents say they’re willing to spend their weekend outside the police station until authorities offer up solutions.
This follows a series of anti-crime protests in the Western Cape.
Police Minister Bheki Cele this week interacted with Bonteheuwel residents in Cape Town, to listen to their grievances stemming from violence and crime following protests. Similar demonstrations occurred in other Cape Town neighbourhoods.
Thirteen people were arrested following demonstrations.
WATCH: Enough! Communities across CT rally together against gang violence
Disgruntled residents forced the closure of several roads across the city. They demanded that authorities step up efforts to curb violence and gang-related crimes. Unemployment and poverty eradication are among the issues community members feel lawmakers should prioritise.
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nugent ‘astonished’ by Moyane’s failure to act on valid evidence of corruption
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
SA's land reforms to include tribal territories - Ronald Lamola
-
DA wants Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of Dlamini and Gigaba immediately
-
Judge concedes he made mistakes with Sars restructuring, ‘rogue unit’
-
Rob Packham’s mistress provides evidence he breached bail conditions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.