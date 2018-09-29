US companies in SA will be briefed on land reform – Sisulu

This was one of the outcomes of a meeting Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu had with her US counterpart secretary of state Mike Pompeo in New York on Friday.

NEW YORK - Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu says South African-based US companies will be briefed on the land reform process.

This was one of the outcomes of a meeting Sisulu had with her US counterpart secretary of state Mike Pompeo in New York on Friday, on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering of world leaders.

Sisulu says Pompeo main concern is that US businesses in South Africa be assured of how the land reform process will work. Sisulu agreed but said that South Africa’s concern is unequal support for Israel and Palestine.

“In the same way that they might be concerned over investments in South Africa on the lad issue, we’re also concerned that the Palestinian people should be given full protection that everybody has under the United Nations. I think we understood each other.”

Sisulu says the name of the new US ambassador to South Africa, a woman, will soon be announced.

