Suspect arrested in connection with CT biker's murder
Responding to a tip-off, city metro police officers today arrested a 33-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.
CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough following the murder of a biker along the N1 near Century City in Cape Town.
A woman was shot after she pulled over on the highway. It's believed she stopped because her bike had broken down.
She was attacked by an unknown assailant and robbed of her belongings.
Responding to a tip-off, city metro police officers today arrested a 33-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.
“Last night, members of the Metro Police received a tip-off from the public of a firearm kept in Kensington. The officers searched the house and found a fully loaded 38 Crown Special Revolver on top of a wardrobe, live rounds of ammunition and different bank cards and a driver’s licence in a dustbin,” says Metro Police's Ruth Solomons.
Popular in Local
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
Huguenot Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’
-
Nugent ‘astonished’ by Moyane’s failure to act on valid evidence of corruption
-
SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia after deadly tsunami-quake
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.