Suspect arrested in connection with CT biker's murder

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough following the murder of a biker along the N1 near Century City in Cape Town.

A woman was shot after she pulled over on the highway. It's believed she stopped because her bike had broken down.

She was attacked by an unknown assailant and robbed of her belongings.

Responding to a tip-off, city metro police officers today arrested a 33-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.

“Last night, members of the Metro Police received a tip-off from the public of a firearm kept in Kensington. The officers searched the house and found a fully loaded 38 Crown Special Revolver on top of a wardrobe, live rounds of ammunition and different bank cards and a driver’s licence in a dustbin,” says Metro Police's Ruth Solomons.