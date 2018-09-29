Cape Town City are the 2018 MTN 8 champs

The team beat their opponent in a penalty shootout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night, after having gone 0 - 0 after full and extra time.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town City are the 2018 MTN 8 final champions.

The team beat their opponent in a 4 -1 penalty shootout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night, after having gone 0 - 0 after full and extra time.

Edmilson Dove was named man of the match.

More info to follow.