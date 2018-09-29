Saftu rejects sexual assault allegations against Vavi

The trade unionist is accused of inappropriately touching a female employee at the Numsa offices last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Saftu says it rejects new sexual assault allegations that have been levelled against its general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

Saftu has described the allegations as malicious intent to pursue a political agenda against Vavi and Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim.

The union says the allegations are aimed at destabilising both Saftu and Numsa.

Saftu spokesperson Patrick Craven says: “In this case the matter was resolved informally and therefore we reject the specific allegation that has appeared in the media.”

Vavi also faced allegations of rape in 2013, charges which were later dropped.

